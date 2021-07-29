Nxesi: Workers at risk of losing jobs due to riots will be helped through UIF

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that 75,000 jobs were on the line in the wake of the deadly carnage in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Minister Thulas Nxesi said that workers at risk would be helped through benefits from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

He said that this would include workers who did not qualify in terms of the UIF Act. Nxesi said that a special directive was being prepared, to avoid any breach of the law.

“This may lead to temporary lay-offs from work or an outright retrenchment,” Nxesi said.

His department, together with commerce, industry and small business, was counting the cost of a week of violence and distraction and working on ways to help some.

“The Unemployment Insurance Fund is a basket of benefits that can serve as an intervention mechanism to support the affected workers and companies,” he said.

Nxesi could not provide further details, which he said would be contained in a special directive that his department was working on urgently.

The directive would spell out where the payments would replace a portion of lost income, or a flat rate across the board, and other details.

Nxesi said that money would be paid directly into people’s bank accounts to prevent possible fraud.

“It will not be a free for all. The criteria to determine who qualifies is going to be stringent and payment will be based on the resources available,” the minister said.

