Ngizwe Mchunu's legal team to present arguments as bail bid continues

Ngizwe Mchunu has spent another night behind bars and his bail application resumes on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg court will hear arguments on Thursday from the legal team of a former radio personality accused of helping to instigate this month's civil unrest.

Ngizwe Mchunu has spent another night behind bars and his bail application resumes on Thursday.

The State is opposing bail, insisting that he's a flight risk.

Mchunu handed himself over to police in KwaZulu-Natal after fleeing authorities in Gauteng.

READ MORE: NPA: Ngizwe Mchunu used his social media to incite violence after Zuma arrest

The State played several videos in court as part of the case, in an attempt to prove why Mchunu should be remanded in custody.

Under the court’s scrutiny was the use of the Zulu word “Azikhale”, which Mchunu used in the build-up to the unrest.

Among the many supporters and his family who gathered at the court was Fees Must Fall activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile, who has taken issue with the State's translation of the phrase.

“The prosecution asked the question, what does as Azikhale mean. How do you ask such a question in a court of law? It means now for us to be cultural, for us to express our languages, we must be prosecuted by the Roman-Dutch law,” he said.

Calling for his release, Khanyile maintained that IsiZulu could not be directly interpreted.

“You are asking me questions and I'm grilling you with answers. In my language, am I calling for war? Is it war? There’s no such [thing],” he said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.