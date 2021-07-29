Ngizwe Mchunu’s legal team says State evidence "insufficient"

The former Ukhozi FM radio personality has been released on R2,000 bail with conditions set by the Randburg Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has been left scrambling during the bail hearing of alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu with his legal team tearing through what was described as insufficient evidence provided by prosecutors.

The former Ukhozi FM radio personality was released on R2,000 bail with conditions set by the Randburg Magistrates Court.

He was arrested earlier this month after handing himself over to the police in Durban.

He was alleged to have incited violence during a briefing at a Bryanston hotel just days after former president Jacob Zuma was arrested and jailed for contempt of court.

The court questioned the strength of the State’s case after it said a video taken earlier this month where Mchunu was alleged to have incited violence would form part of the evidence at the trial stage and could not be disclosed yet.

However, Mchunu’s legal representative advocate Stembiso Mdladla said the State failed to directly link the accused to the charges and could not keep him behind bars with the hope of finding something.

“There have the information, but they are not going to release it now because it’s sensitive which may be difficult for the court because we are now sitting in the dark. But I don’t think they have anything.”

The court ruled that video evidence used showed Mchunu ranting, but in it he did not mobilise or tell people to loot and burn.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.