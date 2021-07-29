Mkhwebane to have full right of reply in inquiry into fitness to hold office

The committee tasked with the inquiry met on Wednesday to be briefed by parliamentary legal services on the process.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will have full right of reply in the inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

She will also be entitled to a legal representative to advise her, although he or she will not be allowed to participate in the proceedings.

The committee tasked with the inquiry met on Wednesday to be briefed by parliamentary legal services on the process.

The draft programme adopted by the committee on Wednesday will see it sitting for the rest of the year and aiming to submit its final report to the National Assembly by mid-January.

The committee is expected to adopt its terms of reference next week.

Parliamentary legal advisor, Fatima Ebrahim, said that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be given ample time to respond to the case against her.

"The outcome of this process may have very serious consequences, because it may result in the removal from office of a Chapter Nine head. Therefore it is imperative that the Public Protector is provided sufficient opportunity to be heard."

It’s been agreed that the scope of the inquiry will focus on the evidence already before it.

Mkhwebane will be allowed to call people to testify on her behalf.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.