Mamelodi Sundowns to represent SA in CAF Women's Champions League

The Total CAF Women’s Champions League will be staged later in 2021 and the COSAFA competition will serve as a qualifier for that with the winner advancing to the continental finals.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will be represented by Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the inaugural 2021 TOTALENERGIES CAF Women’s Champions League. The COSAFA Qualifier will be played from 26 August - 4 September.

The draw on Tuesday saw Sundowns being seeded in Group A along with Lesotho Defence Force, Double Action Ladies from Botswana and Eswatini’s Manzini Wanderers.

Group B sees Zambia's Green Buffaloes drawn alongside Black Rhino Queens of Zimbabwe and TURA Magic from Namibia.

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals.

Both FIFA and CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe have targeted growing women’s football in coming years and the COSAFA competition is a big step forward for Southern Africa in this regard.

In April Motsepe said: "We want women’s football, in the period of my presidency, to be significantly growing, progressing and prospering,”. “Someone was saying to me, we could actually have an African nation winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup before we have a male team doing so.”

The Total CAF Women’s Champion League is due to be staged later in 2021 and the COSAFA competition will serve as a qualifier for that, with the winner advancing to the continental finals.

“This is a momentous day for us in the COSAFA region,” COSAFA General Secretary Sue Destombes said. “This is something that we have had on our radar for a while, but it’s a great initiative from CAF to implement a Champions League competition and do the qualifiers at a zonal level.

“We have seven teams taking part in 2021, but by next year we hope to have all 14 of our member associations participating. This is just the start, but we are putting a peg in the ground.”

The competition will be followed almost immediately by the COSAFA Women’s Championship that will take place from September 9-19 in Nelson Mandela Bay.

2021 TOTALENERGIES CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE I COSAFA QUALIFIER DRAW

Group A

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Lesotho Defence Force (Lesotho)

Double Action Ladies (Botswana)

Manzini Wanderers (Eswatini)

Group B

Green Buffaloes (Zambia)

Black Rhino Queens (Zimbabwe)

TURA Magic (Namibia)