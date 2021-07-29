EFF's Paulsen to face disciplinary proceedings for threating MPs with violence

Economic Freedom Fighter MP Nazier Paulsen is alleged to have threatened to assault three opposition parliamentarians in March.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) and member of Parliament Nazier Paulsen will face disciplinary proceedings for his conduct during a National Assembly plenary earlier this year.

Paulsen was alleged to have threatened to assault three opposition MPs during a sitting in March.

Parliament’s powers and privileges committee decided on Thursday that it would investigate the matter in spite of furious objections from EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

It added a further charge of allegedly showing contempt for Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli.

Tsenoli was presiding when a heated exchange erupted in the National Assembly in March between Paulsen, Democratic Alliance chief whip Natasha Mazzone, her husband, DA MP Kevin Mileham and former DA MP, Phumzile van Damme.

Ndlozi insisted Paulsen had already been punished as he was sent out of the house and vociferously objected to being disciplined further, saying Mazzone and Mileham should also be charged.

Ndlozi was removed from the virtual meeting and later rebuked by its chairperson, Philly Mapulane.

“The behaviour of honourable Ndlozi must be condemned with the seriousness that it deserves, it is not the behaviour we expect from members of Parliament.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.