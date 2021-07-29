Bok boss Erasmus calls for fairness, respect in leaked video

In the hour-long clip that includes 26 pieces of footage from the game, Rassie Erasmus addresses issues such as him being the water carrier in that Test, officiating mistakes and instances where there was foul play by the Lions that weren’t penalised.

JOHANNESBURG - A video of Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has been leaked in which he directs his concerns to the match official from the first Test against the British and Irish Lions as well as World Rugby head of match officials, Joel Jugte, and Joe Schmidt in his role as World Rugby director of rugby and high performance.

Nick Berry was the man with the whistle in the first Test, which South Africa lost 22-17.

"We only asked three things - don’t let them depower us in scrums and mauls, give us the same respect as these guys on the field and we asked them [the officials] what areas they are concerned about,” Erasmus said in the video.

"If you guys [World Rugby] request that I’m not involved further with this Test match, no problem. If you request that I’m not a water carrier, no problem. If you think this was going over the top and this shouldn’t go out to the media, then I did this in my personal capacity, not as part of the Springboks and I will withdraw myself as part of the Springbok management team," Erasmus said at the end of the video.