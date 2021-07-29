Australia's Olympic team in isolation after contact with COVID-positive person

The measures are precautionary while the team awaits to undergo testing after they were identified as having been in close contact with a person who returned a positive result.

JOHANNESBURG - Australian Athletics confirmed that their 63 athletes were in isolation after being in contact with a positive COVID-19 person with the track and field events due to start in less than 24 hours.

The measures are precautionary while the team waits to undergo testing after they were identified as having been in close contact with a person who returned a positive result.

This comes after American pole vault champion Sam Kendricks was informed by Tokyo Olympics officials that he had returned a positive COVID-19 result.

The US Olympic team verified: “We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. In alignment with local rules and protocols, he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation and is being supported by the USATF and USOPC staff.”

Kendricks' father, Scott, confirmed that the athlete had been moved to the quarantine hotel and was not experiencing any symptoms.

