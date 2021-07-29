Ngizwe Mchunu, alleged instigator of KZN & Gauteng riots, granted bail

Handing down judgment on Thursday, Magistrate Gayle Pretorius said that it was not in the interest of justice to keep the accused in jail.

JOHANNESBURG - The Randburg Magistrates Court has granted the alleged instigator of the recent riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Ngizwe Mchunu, bail.

Bail has been set at R2,000 with conditions.

The accused is not allowed to leave Durban except to attend his case in Johannesburg and he may not convene or address any public gatherings or post propaganda for war or inciting imminent violence on his social platforms.