Study finds 64% of SA satisfied with govt’s response to COVID

The Afrobarometer study surveyed 1,600 adults between May and June this year on the impact of the pandemic and gauged how residents responded to measures implemented to manage the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - A recent study has found that about 64% of South Africans are satisfied with government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two-thirds of survey respondents say they find it difficult to comply with lockdown and curfew restrictions.

Afrobarometer, the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation and research company Plus 94 Research conducted randomised, in-person interviews with study participants in their language of choice.

Around 77% said they were “somewhat” or “very” well informed about the pandemic and government’s efforts to manage it.

Afrobarometer's head of communications Sibusiso Nkomo said: “They supported school closures, but the majority felt that the school closures went for too long.”

Nkomo said nearly 50% of this cohort feel prayer was more effective in protecting people from falling ill with COVID-19 than a vaccine.

“So, it’s not so much about the safety of the vaccines themselves but more about if they trust the government to do its job around and making sure that people’s lives are saved.”

Researchers say the data has a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and other scientists have stressed COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the country have been put through rigorous testing to ensure they were safe and effective.

