14 Kraaifontein men handed life terms for 2014 kidnapping, murder of 6 men

The 14 men were sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, seven years after the gruesome murders rocked the Kraaifontein community.

CAPE TOWN - Fourteen Kraaifontein men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and kidnapping of six men in December 2014.

The victims' naked bodies, their hands and feet bound, were found on a farm near Joostenbergvlakte.

They were stabbed and stoned to death in a vigilante attack.

They were convicted in the same court earlier this year.

The suspects stoned and stabbed the six victims, aged between 18 and 36, after accusing them of the death of their friend, a security guard, who was robbed and killed for his firearm.

A Kraaifontein man, who admitted to being the ringleader among the group of attackers, is currently serving his sentence after he pleaded guilty to the crimes in 2017.

The court sentenced Bangikhaya Koni to six life terms.

He admitted that he'd intentionally and forcefully kidnapped six men from a Wallacedene house and took them to Joostenbergvlakte, where he stabbed and stoned them with bricks and rocks.

Koni told the court that he was sober-minded at the time of the attack and that the six men he murdered were criminals.

