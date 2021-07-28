Zesuliwe Mazubane fears her life will be cut short if stem cell donor not found

Zesuliwe Mazubane (15) was diagnosed with leukemia in January and needs an urgent stem cell transplant.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Bone Marrow Registry is asking people to come forward and assist a 15-year-old who is in desperate need of a stem cell donor.

Zesuliwe Mazubane was diagnosed with leukemia in January and needs an urgent stem cell transplant.

For months now she's been in and out of hospital for chemotherapy.

The search for a match for Zesuliwe Mazubane, both locally and internationally, has not yielded any positive results, and with only 14% of donors being black on the register, there's a call for new donors.

The girl’s mother, Nokwanele, has told Eyewitness News about her daughter's fighting spirit, saying this disease was taking its toll on the family.

“I can’t cope, I tried to be strong for her. But now, it's so painful looking at my child, sick like this,” Nokwanele said.

Zesuliwe has dreams of becoming a cardiologist and she's scared that her life will be cut short.

“I am not coping. I am always at the hospital,” said the young cancer patient.

The mother also said that her medical bills were piling up and that it had become harder by the day.

Anyone healthy and between the ages of 16 and 45 can register as a donor.

