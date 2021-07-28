Go

WATCH LIVE: Nxesi outlines lockdown level 3 measures for labour sector

South African moved to level 3 on Sunday, after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the downgrading of the lockdown measures.

FILE: Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi receives the memorandum from trade union leaders who marched with protesters in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi receives the memorandum from trade union leaders who marched with protesters in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi will on Wednesday lay out the plans for the labour sector's lockdown alert level 3.

South African moved to level 3 on Sunday, after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the downgrading of the lockdown measures.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA