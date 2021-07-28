Transnet cyberattack could've been prevented if adequate defences taken - expert

Transnet port terminals were hit by a major cyberattack about six days ago, resulting in the freight entity switching to manual operations.

JOHANNESBURG - Cyber experts said that the breach of Transnet online data could have been prevented if the state-owned company had adequate defence systems in place.

Transnet port terminals were hit by a major cyberattack about six days ago, resulting in the freight entity switching to manual operations.

Its ports in Durban, the busiest in sub-Saharan Africa, as well as in Cape Town, Gqeberha and Ngqura were affected.

Transnet has now declared force majeure at the country's key container terminals after the disruptions.

Cyber security expert Mamale Luthili said that it would take some time for the company to sort out the problem.

“So the first thing that they need to do is to get an external company to come in and dedicate it to work on this, to try and kill this ransomware, which is going to be very difficult. You need the best companies in the world, with the software and that is going to counter what they're doing,” she said.

Update: Significant progress made on work to restore IT Systems pic.twitter.com/JBdSi45k5q Transnet SOC Ltd (@follow_transnet) July 27, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.