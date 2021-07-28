Search is on for lucky winner of Tuesday's R158m PowerBall Jackpot
The draw was held on Tuesday evening and one ticket happened to match the five numbers and PowerBall, bagging the player a (wait for it) R158,035,647 jackpot.
JOHANNESBURG - One incredibly lucky person somewhere in South Africa has turned into a multimillionaire overnight, thanks to the National Lotto PowerBall draw.
The draw was held on Tuesday evening and one ticket happened to match the five numbers and PowerBall, bagging the player a (wait for it) R158,035,647 jackpot.
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 27/07/21#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 27, 2021
We have a #PowerBall jackpot winner of R158,035,647! and #PowerBallPLUS jackpot winner of R17,330,795! pic.twitter.com/mq80bPmflI
The draw rolled over from Friday's draw, after no one matched all numbers for the big R145 million prize.
Tuesday's draw puts the winnings among the top two highest-ever winnings in the national lottery's history
Watch a recap of the draw below.
#ICYMI You can also watch the #PowerBall & #PowerBallPLUS draw on our YouTube page. Just follow this link: https://t.co/6aXNRn3UVb#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 27, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.