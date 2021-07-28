Search is on for lucky winner of Tuesday's R158m PowerBall Jackpot

The draw was held on Tuesday evening and one ticket happened to match the five numbers and PowerBall, bagging the player a (wait for it) R158,035,647 jackpot.

JOHANNESBURG - One incredibly lucky person somewhere in South Africa has turned into a multimillionaire overnight, thanks to the National Lotto PowerBall draw.

The draw rolled over from Friday's draw, after no one matched all numbers for the big R145 million prize.

Tuesday's draw puts the winnings among the top two highest-ever winnings in the national lottery's history

Watch a recap of the draw below.

