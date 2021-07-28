SA's COVID-19 death toll rises to 70,338 after 370 more fatalities recorded
Three hundred and seventy more people have died and 7,773 tests have come back positive.
JOHANNESBURG - There's been an increase in South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties.
These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, take the country's known death toll to 70,388 and our caseload to just under 2.4 million.
The Health Department said that as of Tuesday, more than 6.8 million vaccines had been administered since the rollout began earlier this year.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 391 223 with 7 773 new cases reported. Today 370 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 70 388 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 180 494 with a recovery rate of 91,2% pic.twitter.com/6DWQu7MfmlDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) July 27, 2021
