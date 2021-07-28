SA's COVID-19 death toll rises to 70,338 after 370 more fatalities recorded

Three hundred and seventy more people have died and 7,773 tests have come back positive.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been an increase in South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties.

Three hundred and seventy more people have died and 7,773 tests have come back positive.

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, take the country's known death toll to 70,388 and our caseload to just under 2.4 million.

The Health Department said that as of Tuesday, more than 6.8 million vaccines had been administered since the rollout began earlier this year.