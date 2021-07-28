Ramaphosa confirms SANDF deployment to Mozambique to cost nearly R1bn

The amount was confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who wrote to Parliament informing the legislature that he had authorised the deployment of soldiers.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa will spend just over R984 million on the deployment of nearly 1,500 SANDF members to help Mozambique fight terrorism.

It’s been a busy month for the defence force, which recently deployed 25,000 members to help quell the unrest and looting that ravaged Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The deployment, which ends on 12 August, cost R615 million.

But almost R1 billion will be spent by government to send a peace-keeping force to Mozambique.

President Ramaphosa has told Parliament that the Mozambique deployment was to combat acts of terrorism and violent extremists in the Caba Delgado province.

Thousands of people have been displaced there.

The SANDF members will be stationed in Mozambique until 15 October.

South Africa isn't the only country sending soldiers.

Rwanda has started deploying a 1,000-strong force.

