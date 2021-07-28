NW Education Dept confirms case of school violence at Tiragalo Secondary School

The North West Education Department said the incident was reported to the school by the victim's parents and that the matter had been reported to the police by the victim's mother.

JOHANNESBURG - As pupils continue to settle in for the start of the third term, there's been an incident of school violence at a North West school.

It's understood that a grade 11 pupil at the Tiragalo Secondary School was bullied by a fellow classmate on Monday.

The North West Education Department said that the incident was reported to the school by the victim's parents the following day.

The department said that a video has since been circulating on social media and was seen by departmental officials. The matter was reported to the police by the victim's mother.

“The learner is under monitoring of well-being and the department's inclusive education section, together with the Department of Social Development, have been assigned to render counseling services to the learners while SAPS adopt-a-cop have been called in to remind learners of the consequences of bullying,” said the provincial education spokesperson, Elias Malindi.

