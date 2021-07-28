NPA: Ngizwe Mchunu used his social media to incite violence after Zuma arrest

Mchunu was on Wednesday back in the dock at the Randburg Magistrates Court for a formal bail application.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Ngizwe Mchunu, the former radio host accused of being an instigator of violent unrest in the country, used his social media to incite violence after former President Jacob Zuma was arrested.

Mchunu was on Wednesday back in the dock at the Randburg Magistrates Court for a formal bail application.

He's facing charges of incitement to cause public violence and contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Mchunu, a supporter of the Zuma, was arrested earlier this month after he handed himself over to police in KwaZulu-Natal.

In its argument to oppose bail, State prosecutor Yusuf Baba told the court that while vehemently defending Zuma, Mchunu alluded to a shutdown and bloodshed in his post.

Baba said that Mchunu also admitted to evading arrest five times.

The State has presented video footage in the court as evidence.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.