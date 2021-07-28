Mkhwebane inquiry says its task isn't to determine Public Protector's guilt

The ad hoc committee tasked with the Section 194 Inquiry has been briefed by Parliament’s legal services on its way forward.

CAPE TOWN - The parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office has been told that its job is not to find her guilty or innocent but to establish whether there were sufficient grounds for her to be removed.

On Wednesday, the ad hoc committee tasked with the Section 194 Inquiry, so-called because of the section of the Constitution that deals with the removal of the heads of Chapter 9 bodies, was briefed by Parliament’s legal services on its way forward.

An independent panel found that Mkhwebane had a case to answer for after numerous court findings against her.

READ ALSO:

- Follow Eyewitness News's full coverage on the inquiry

Led by retired Constitutional Court justice Bess Nkabinde, the panel found prima facie evidence of misconduct and incompetence.

Parliamentary legal adviser Fatima Ebrahim briefed the multi-party committee on the task before it, underlining the importance of a process that is “fair, balanced and beyond reproach”.

She told the committee that the process had to be inquisitorial rather than accusatorial.

“We may use terms such as witnesses, evidence and even charges. I must remind members that we’re not here to ascertain guilt or innocence – the aim is simply to determine whether there are grounds for removal, based on fact and law.”

While the independent panel had found prima facie evidence of misconduct and or incompetence on the part of the public protector, the National Assembly has to consider the evidence and come to its own conclusion, Ebrahim said.

“So, in other words there is no rubber-stamping or absolute reliance on the panel’s report – the purpose of that was to allow for sifting to ensure that the Assembly does not proceed with a matter that is devoid of merit from the outset.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.