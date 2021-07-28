McDonald's global sales soar in Q2 as COVID-19 restrictions ease

The global fast-food chain said total comparable store sales in the three months ended June 30 jumped 40.5%, pushing profits to $2.2 billion compared just $483.8 million in the same period of 2020.

NEW YORK - McDonald's sales and profits surged in the second quarter as pandemic restrictions were eased worldwide, according to the results released on Wednesday which topped expectations.

The global fast-food chain said total comparable store sales in the three months ended June 30 jumped 40.5%, pushing profits to $2.2 billion compared to just $483.8 million in the same period of 2020.

"Our performance is a continued demonstration of the broad-based strength and resiliency of our business," McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said in the release, noting global comp sales in the second quarter increased nearly 7% over 2019 as well.

In the US market, comp sales rose nearly 26%, and are up nearly 15% compared to 2019, boosted by the crispy chicken sandwiches launched earlier this year, as well as the BTS meal inspired by the Korean pop band, according to the report.

Sales in international markets saw an even stronger rebound based on reopenings in Britain and France, the company said.

COVID-19 restrictions have continued to play a role, with "government restrictions on restaurant operating hours, limited dine-in capacity and, in some cases, dining room closures," the company said.

But Kempczinski said the chain has used digital capabilities to respond to the pandemic limitations and focus on "finding the most convenient and engaging ways for them to enjoy McDonald's."

Revenues jumped 57% to $5.9 billion.

Shares of the home of the Big Mac fell 1.0% just after the opening bell.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.