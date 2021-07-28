Manenberg feline lovers take action to catch cat killer

At least 18 cats have been found dead and mutilated in recent weeks. Pet cats apparently disappear overnight, and their remains are then found dumped on someone else's property in the early hours of the morning.

CAPE TOWN - Cat lovers in Manenberg fear that a feline serial killer is terrorising the community.

A distraught Faieza Jacobs, who has had three of her cats killed over the past four months, believes that the perpetrator is from the Manenberg area.

She said that police have not been of much help and residents were now trying to install cameras on a few properties to try to catch whoever was responsible.

The Animal Welfare Society's Alan Perrins said that this was the most traumatic case and the biggest single killing spree he's ever dealt with in his 25 years in animal welfare.

