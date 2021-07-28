Le Clos disappointed with fifth-place finish in 200m butterfly final

Chad le Clos finished fifth in the Olympic men’s 200m butterfly final on Wednesday, saying that he wanted more.

“I worked hard this year, I deserved better than that. It sucks because my mind and my soul deserved better than I put out there,” Le Clos said.

The swimmer went on to say: “I felt great. Walked out there looking at everyone feeling excited, like I always do. I wasn’t nervous at all. It's just that the body didn’t work. The body didn’t come back, unfortunately."

The 29-year-old also congratulated race winner Kristof Milak, who set a new Olympic record time of 1:51.25.

The rugby sevens final will see defending champs Fiji meet New Zealand, while Great Britain and Argentina play in the bronze medal match.

The Blitzboks will face the USA in the fifth-place match on Wednesday morning. The Blitzboks edged out Australia 22-19 overnight.

Cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Paso finished eight in the women’s individual time trial.

The South African women’s hockey side slumped to their third consecutive loss. They were beaten 5-0 by Pool A leaders, the Netherlands.

In rowing, the men’s four finished fourth in the Final B.

