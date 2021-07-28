Large shipment of Pfizer vaccines en route to SA: Health Department

The consignment of more than 5 million vials, being donated by the US, will be a significant boost to South Africa's vaccination programme.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department has confirmed that a large shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses is en route to South Africa.

The consignment of more than 5 million vials is being donated by the US will be a significant boost South Africa's vaccination programme.

ALSO READ:

- UKZN professor says Ivermectin has a positive impact on COVID patients

- Vaccine sites gearing up to increase COVID inoculation capacity

- Health professionals encourage doubtful young people to get COVID-19 jab

Deputy Director-General Nicholas Crisp says the batch is expected to land on home soil in the coming days.

“This is a significant volume and it’s quite a huge weight. So, it will be split and won’t arrive at the same time, but it will start to arrive in a couple of days. We are told that they started packing today.”

With demand for jabs increasing, government's continually scaling up the inoculation campaign which will be further bolstered by the local production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.