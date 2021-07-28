KZN, Gauteng see decline in the number of reported COVID-19 cases

In the latest reporting cycle, South Africa has recorded more than 7,700 new cases.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been significant improvement in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where COVID-19 infections are continuing to decline.

In the latest reporting cycle, South Africa recorded more than 7,700 new cases.

Last week, around 12,000 tests were coming back positive every day.

ALSO READ:

- Follow Eyewitness News's blow-by-blow coverage of COVID

While Gauteng remains the epicenter of COVID-19 infections, it has seen a decline in the number of new infections compared to the previous week when it claimed more than 30% of overall cases.

In the latest reporting cycle, the province recorded 2,324 new cases, a significant decline compared to the previous week.

In KwaZulu-Natal, 1 246 new cases were recorded.

Hospital admissions across the county have increased by 650 bringing the total figure to 16,441 people being treated with most of the patients in the private sector.

There have been fears of major outbreaks of COVID among those involved in the looting with reports of some of those in custody testing positive.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.