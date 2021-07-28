13-year-old Zesuliwe Mazubane desperate for stem cell donor

Zesuliwe Mazubane was diagnosed with one of the most aggressive forms of leukaemia in January and is in urgent need of a stem cell transplant.

JOHANNESBURG - A 13-year-old girl from Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal is holding out for an urgent stem cell donor match.

Zesuliwe Mazubane, who was diagnosed with one of the most aggressive forms of leukaemia in January, needs a stem cell transplant.

To date, searches both locally and internationally have not yielded any positive matches.

Young Mazubane was meant to start high school this year when she received the diagnosis.

Since then, she has been in and out of hospital following chemotherapy for refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia - one of the most aggressive forms.

Without a successful donor match her chances of survival are slim.

Leading the search for donors is the South African Bone Marrow Registry, but after seven months no match has been found.

Siphokazi Dyasi, the donor recruitment officer, said: “At this current point, we are looking for black donors. We call on coloured, we call on Indians and blacks to come forward and sign up.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.