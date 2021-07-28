Health professionals encourage doubtful young people to get COVID-19 jab

Some youngsters between the ages of 18 and 30 have told Eyewitness News that they would not be getting the jab, doubting the effectiveness of the vaccines.

JOHANNESBURG - Health professionals said that young people would be instrumental in lowering COVID-19 infection rates, encouraging them not to be doubtful of the vaccines against the virus.

Although they said that they were aware of the disease and its severity, some of them said that they would rather risk being infected than get the jab.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Sunday when he announced that young South Africans in the 18 to 30 age group would be able to register to get the shots on 1 September.

Some young people have told Eyewitness News that government had not been transparent about the vaccines.

South Africa is well on track with its vaccination drive, with many South Africans showing enthusiasm to get their jabs.

Head of department of internal medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Professor Nombulelo Magula, said that health professionals would never put anyone's life in danger.

"Those who are on the back end of science where the actual generation of the vaccine, they are also guided by ethics and principles and in between the developers of the vaccine and us as healthcare providers, there's also a regulatory body."

Some young people said that they were willing to change their minds if their questions were answered.

