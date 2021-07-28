Hamilton, Mercedes F1 team announce diversity initiative for motorsport The initiative follows findings and recommendations made by the Hamilton Commission at the start of the month. The Hamilton Commission was set up to investigate the underrepresentation of black people in UK motorsport. Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1

Diversity

Mercedes F1 JOHANNESBURG - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, alongside his Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, have announced a new initiative to support diversity in motorsport called ‘Ignite’. The initiative follows findings and recommendations made by the Hamilton Commission at the start of the month. The Hamilton Commission was set up to investigate the underrepresentation of black people in UK motorsport. The launch of ‘Ignite’ will include developing a new STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) curriculum, introducing more diverse educators and enhancing education enrichment opportunities around STEM and motorsport. Introducing Ignite



a new charity launched by @LewisHamilton and @MercedesAMGF1 which will focus on inspiring enthusiasm for motorsport through STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education.#F1 https://t.co/paaW9aemjH Formula 1 (@F1) July 27, 2021

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: “Opening up motorsport and becoming a more diverse and inclusive team are fundamental to our team’s values and, with the full support of Mercedes-Benz, we are committed to making a positive impact on society and building a platform from which future generations can access and enjoy our fantastic sport.”

The importance for this initiative was further expanded on by Hamilton: “For 15 years, I have remained one of the few black employees within Formula 1, and I am proud that my work with Mercedes is going to change that for the better.”

Ignite will be UK-based and funded by seven-time world champion Hamilton and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1.

Both Mercedes and F1 have introduced their own schemes to promote inclusion and diversity titled ‘Accelerate 25’ and ‘We Race as One’ respectively.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.