Govt will not borrow to finance R36bn support package - Treasury

JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury has confirmed that government will not be borrowing money to finance the multi-billion rand support package which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

The measures, which include the extension of the R350 monthly payments to unemployed people at a cost of R27 billion, will be financed by Treasury.

National Treasury Director-general Dondo Mogajane said that they would find the money in the “system”.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni lamented the economic damage which would be caused by the anarchy, saying that there will be hefty multiplier effects on the entire country’s economic system.

