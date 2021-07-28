Govt will not borrow to finance fiscal support package - Treasury

The finance ministry and National Treasury held a briefing to unpack the details of the measures meant to cushion workers who lost their jobs and uninsured businesses which were affected.

National Treasury said on Wednesday that the total cost of the fiscal relief package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the aftermath of recent destruction and looting is R38.65 billion.

The entity has also confirmed that the government will not be borrowing new money to finance the package.

The finance ministry and National Treasury held a briefing to unpack the details of the measures meant to cushion workers who lost their jobs and uninsured businesses which were affected.

National Treasury said that the measures, which included the reintroduction of the R350 monthly payments to unemployed people at a cost of R27 billion rand would be financed by Treasury.

Treasury chief director, Edgar Dishi: "Government is sufficiently ahead of its revenue target to accommodate the R36.2 billion of those fiscal measures so long as those measures are temporary and once-off in nature, therefore the package can be accommodated without an increase in debt, in particular market-based financing."

The other R2 billion will come from budget reprioritisation.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has criticised the economic damage caused by the anarchy, saying that this would have a dire effect on the entire country’s economic system.

State-owned insurer, Sasria, said that it would be able to finance claims from its clients, however, R15 billion had been set aside by Treasury to assist the entity.

The package is expected to be presented to Parliament for approval soon.

