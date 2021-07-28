Govt to move ahead and implement new public sector wage agreement

The agreement secures workers in the public service 1.5% pay progression and R1,000 cash allowance payments for a year.

JOHANNESBURG - Government said that it would forge ahead with the implementation of the new wage agreement in the public sector.

On Monday, the deal received majority support from trade unions, although three others have refused to sign it.

However, as per the bargaining council rules, once unions with over 50% representation signed, it became legally binding and therefore the employer had to enforce it.

ALSO READ:

- Analysis: The costly compromise of the public sector wage deal

- Mchunu welcomes collective agreement in public service wage talks

- Nehawu, Popcru look to block implementation of new public sector wage deal

Department of Public Service and Administration Director-General Yoliswa Makhasi said that the government was ready to get back to the negotiation table to deal with outstanding matters which were not included in the agreement.

"There's other work that we need to do that we've agreed on at the level of the Bargaining Council because remember, their demands were not just the issue of the cost of living adjustment, there are other issues that they've made demands on and we've agreed on to process those issues."

The agreement secures workers in the public service 1.5% pay progression and R1,000 cash allowance payments for a year.

At a hefty R27 billion, the deal exceeds the amount budgeted by the National Treasury.

Meanwhile, Makhasi said that they would continue to work with unions that had refused to sign the agreement, saying there was “life after the deal”.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.