Gender commission want probe into 'inhumane treatment' of looting suspects

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality is calling for an investigation into what it called the "inhumane treatment" of some of the looters in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng riots.

Police and soldiers are still going to houses in some communities to recover looted items as part of the evidence to be used in the court cases of over 3,000 people who've been arrested.

Many people ransacked malls earlier this month. They stole food, clothing and electronics while in other instances, factories and warehouses were destroyed and set alight.

While the Commission for Gender Equality condemned these criminal acts, it was outraged by the videos seen on social media where women were allegedly made to swim in liquid that appeared to be water or alcohol at a mall in Pretoria.

“The degrading of people and the dehumanising of the individuals during the time is a crime on its own. Those people that are found to be doing that would actually be punishable by law, as they are directly infringing on the rights of people of South Africa,” said chairperson of the commission, Tamara Mathebula.

