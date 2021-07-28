Gauteng govt not worried about coping with high volumes of walk-ins at jab sites

Government wants to ramp up progress by administering over 100,000 jabs a day in the province over the next two months.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said it wasn’t concerned about whether it had the capacity to cope with high walk-in volumes at vaccine sites where people are having to wait in long lines.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited the Witkoppen Clinic in Fourways on Tuesday where he interacted with people queuing for either their first or second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was scared, but now I’m feeling fine because I didn’t really feel it and even my arm can move, see?” said a 59-year-old Joburg woman who sat on a plastic chair at the Witkoppen Clinic in Fourways after her vaccination.

She peers out from colourful sunglasses and is wrapped warmly with layers of clothing and a scarf in the icy July winter breeze. She's just received her first jab in the arm at one of the busiest public vaccine sites in Fourways. She arrived before the gates opened and said that the whole process took about three hours.

Freshly jabbed, and ready to head out, she said that she understood the importance of still abiding by the non-pharmaceutical interventions.

“I did get the jab, but I won't go out of my house, no no,” she said.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura wanted to know how she was feeling - others who were queuing along the sidewalk just off William Nicol Drive were asked similar questions.