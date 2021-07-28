Gauteng and KZN seeing decline in COVID-19 cases

While Gauteng remains the epicenter of COVID-19 infections it has seen a decline in the number of new infections compared to the previous week when it was recording more 30% of the overall cases.

JOHANNESBURG - In a significant improvement compared to last week, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are continuing to see a decline in COVID-19 infections.

In the latest reporting cycle, the country recorded 7,773 new cases.

Last week, around 12,000 tests were coming back positive every day.

The country is watching the daily numbers closely, amid fears of a surge following the wave of anarchy in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month.

In the latest reporting cycle, the province recorded 2,324 new cases, a significant decline compared to the previous week.

In Kwazulu Natal, 1,246 new cases were recorded. Hospital admissions across the county have increased by 650 bringing the total figure to 16,441 people being treated, with most of the patients in the private sector.

There have been fears of major outbreaks of COVID-19 among those involved in the looting, with reports of some of those in custody testing positive.

