Export of citrus not affected by Transnet cyberattack, says association

The state-owned entity said it's working around the clock to get its IT system back online after its systems were infiltrated last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa said on Wednesday that the export of citrus was still on track despite a major cyberattack at Transnet ports.

ALSO READ:

- AgriSA and Transnet says they are working on restoring systems after force majeure

- Transnet cyberattack could've been prevented if adequate defences taken - expert

- Cyberattack hits South Africa's port terminals

The state-owned entity said it was working around the clock to get its IT system back online after its systems were infiltrated last week.

The association said there was a backlog of fruit across the citrus supply chain, causing temporary delays when it came to fruit being exported to key markets.

However, the shipping of citrus was not impacted due to the fruit being serviced by private terminals in domestic ports.

The association's CEO Justine Chadwick said they were in constant contact with Transnet: “The citrus fruit that is being shipped via great bulk do not make use of Transnet terminals, they use private terminals and it is not impacted by this cyberattack.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.