Education officials monitoring schools for any issues hampering learning

Wednesday marks three days since schools reopened in the country and not all pupils have been able to begin with learning.

JOHANNESBURG - Education officials across the country are continuing to monitor the return of pupils to schools with taxi violence and crime being the major issues hampering attendance, so far, in some provinces.

Thousands of pupils returned to the classroom earlier this week for the start of the third term of the academic calendar.

In the Western Cape, ongoing taxi violence has affected the number of pupils who have been unable to attend school as parents are still concerned about their safety.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer said that while some schools had been affected, she was encouraged by the efforts of educators to ensure that teaching got under way.

"I am really impressed with the work that is being done by our principals - they are creative, they are committed and they are really doing their best to ensure that the learners have the best opportunity for a quality education."

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape police were searching for criminals that broke into two schools in Butterworth on Monday, making off with school equipment, including laptops.

