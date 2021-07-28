CT couple pleads for donations to help daughter get cancer treatment in US

Little Mairah Hassan has been diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, a form of childhood cancer.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town couple is pleading with the public to open up their hearts and pockets to help them urgently get their 19-month-old daughter to the US.

She needs to receive immunotherapy, a course of treatment not yet available in South Africa.

Hassan's mother, Jenna Cook, said that the little girl had over the past five months endured her battle with true bravery.

She said that the 19-month-old was already a lover of music, especially Katy Perry's hit song Roar.

“And also the Firework video has a little girl who has cancer. Something we have noticed before her diagnosis is that every song she chooses has some sort of fight song in it.”

Mairah was diagnosed with an aggressive form of neuroblastoma at 15-months-old, fuelled by genetic mutation making it harder to treat.

The family needs to raise just over R3.3 million for the little girl to be treated at a North Carolina medical facility, which includes the cost of surgery.

So far, over R2.1 million has been raised and the family needs all the help they can get to reach their target.

Cook regularly updates the Mairah's Miracle Instagram account where donors can find banking details and information about how they can donate. A Go Fund Me page and Quicket account have also been set up.

She's also running an auction where small businesses are donating items or services of which all proceeds will go to Mairah's bank account.

