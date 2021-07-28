Cape taxi violence stabillised, says WC Community Safety MEC

MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz thanked the provincial SAPS, the SANDF and law enforcement for the efforts over the past few days.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape authorities said that the taxi violence situation had stabilised.

It’s the third day that the B97 minibus taxi route between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville has been closed. MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz thanked the provincial SAPS, the SANDF and law enforcement for the efforts over the past few days.

“It has stabilised. Law and order seem to have been attained at this point, and we need to continue to be vigilant. This province will not tolerate lawlessness. In that regard, I really want to specifically call on the SAPS to do proper investigations,” he said.

Western Cape provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile said taxi-related arrests had been made.

He said that they had established a taxi investigation team in April and as of 1 June, beefed up the unit.

