Blitzboks bag fifth spot at Olympics, Fiji beat NZ to retain gold

A dominant second half saw Stedman Gans and Kurt-Lee Arendse run in tries as the Blitzboks beat the USA 28-7.

JOHANNESBURG - The Blitzboks shrugged off Tuesday’s defeat to Argentina by securing fifth spot in their match against the USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

Justin Geduld opened the scoring before the USA's Steve Tomasin brought the scores back level.

It took until the end of the first half for South Africa to retake the lead. This time through Sakoyisa Makata and hold a 14-7 lead during the break.

Overnight, the South Africans staved off a late charge from Australia to see out a 22-19 victory, with Ronald Brown touching down a brace.

Meanwhile, Fiji successfully defended its Olympic title. They ran in four tries as they defeated fierce rivals New Zealand 27-12.

Argentina claimed bronze after beating Great Britain 17-12.

The only other African side to qualify, Kenya, finished in ninth-place overall.

