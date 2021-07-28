As WC enters COVID third wave peak, vaccine demand outstripping current supply

Head of the Provincial Health Department Dr Keith Cloete said this week's vaccine supply for the Cape did not meet current demand.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is entering the peak of its third wave.

Five hundred healthcare workers in the province currently have the coronavirus and nearly 70% of staff in the health profession have been inoculated since mid-February.

At the height of the first wave over 4,500 healthcare workers were infected, while during the second peak, this figure reached over 3,600 infections.

Head of the Provincial Health Department Dr Keith Cloete said this week's vaccine supply for the Cape did not meet current demand.

“We are currently doing in excess of 30,000 vaccinations a day. This week, the supply is still a bit constrained so there is more demand for vaccines than the supply allowed. So, what we're doing is prioritising people that have appointments for the second doses, and if you're over 60, we prioritise people over 60,” Dr Cloete said.

More vaccine shipments are, however, scheduled to arrive by the end of this week.

“It's either Friday or Saturday that we will have an increased amount of Pfizer doses. It will be over 90,000, but in addition to that, we are expecting Johnson & Johnson doses. So as of next week Tuesday, there should be a significant amount of additional doses in our system to be able to increase the number of vaccinations we offer per day,” said Dr Cloete.