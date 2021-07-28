Alleged riots instigator Ngizwe Mchunu due back in court for formal bail bid
Law enforcement authorities have identified Mchunu as one of the people behind the deadly and destructive violence that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - One of the alleged masterminds behind what has been termed as a failed insurrection, Ngizwe Mchunu, is back in the dock on Wednesday at the Randburg Magistrates Court for a formal bail application.
The former radio host was arrested earlier this month after he handed himself over to police in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mchunu's supporters said that his case was a political prosecution but they've offered no proof to back up these claims.
During his court appearance last week, prosecutors told the Randburg Magistrates Court that Mchunu was a flight risk after he allegedly flew out of Gauteng in a private jet to KwaZulu-Natal to evade arrest.
