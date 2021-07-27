WC services recovered after being impacted by COVID-19, says Metrorail

Earlier this month, the rail operator announced a temporary two-day suspension when at least 20 critical train operations employees were off from work due to COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail said that its services in the Western Cape had recovered after recently being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted level 3 services resumed from Monday.

Metrorail's Riana Scott: "The bulk of our critical train operation and station management employees are thankfully able to return to duty resulting in the severely northern area trains being reinstated."

Scott said that the recovery of the northern service came in time to accommodate additional commuter demand following the closure of taxi routes in Bellville.

"On the northern lines, the total number of train trips will increase from 14 to 45 - this includes the Malmesbury and Worcester services. From Wellington to Kraaifontein, a shuttle service will offer 15 trips and between Kraaifontein and Cape Town via Monte Vista 26 trips will be operated."

