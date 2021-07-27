WC Safety MEC Fritz hopes pregnant Delft woman's killer found soon

Delft police detectives are pursuing all possible leads to secure an arrest in the murder of a pregnant teenager.

CAPE TOWN - Delft police detectives are pursuing all possible leads to secure an arrest in the murder of a pregnant teenager.

The 18-year-old woman was shot and killed on Saturday night. Her unborn baby also died during the attack, but the motive for the killing remains unclear.

“This young 18-year-old lady was not a witness in the murder of her boyfriend. I think I should make this point. So, the second point is that the factor of the murder of the young women, we are looking at every angle,” said Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Fritz is hoping that the killer will soon be located and placed behind bars.

"There are some allegations or comments that there was an argument between her and the person who shot her but let's allow the investigation to move and really find out what happened and why she was shot and get the arrest of that person. I think that's the important part."

