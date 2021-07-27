WC Health Dept says it’s unlikely media industry will be prioritised for jabs

On Sunday, the president announced that an additional 31 million doses from Pfizer and J&J will be available in the next two to three months.

CAPE TOWN - With the vaccine rollout for the media industry expected to start soon, the Western Cape Health Department said it was highly unlikely that the sector will be prioritised before 1 September.

Those aged 18 to 34 are next in line to receive their jabs at the start of spring.

Walk-ins are allowed, as facilities will accommodate people without an appointment.

The department's dr Keith Cloete explained: “There is a very clear call to the national department that all special programmes have been detracted from our ability to efficiently administer the programme according to the age groups. Having open to ages 35-49 and 18 to 34 from 1 September, our estimation and the estimation from the national department is that there is no justification for any special programme.”

Cloete said both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be utilised for the 18 to 34 age group: “We are preparing for the supply of Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson to enter into the population vaccination programme. Therefore, what we will offering across the site will be either Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer.”

The 18 to 34 cohort in the cape comprises of 2 million residents, while 1.4 million residents belong to the 35 to 49 age group.

