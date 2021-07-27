WC administers more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

Western Cape has hit a significant milestone as it enters the peak of its third wave.

CAPE TOWN - More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the Western Cape so far. Across the country, over 2.4 million people have been fully inoculated.

The province has hit this significant milestone as it enters the peak of its third wave.

Western Cape head of health Dr Keith Cloete on Tuesday said the province was dealing with over 35,000 active cases.

On average, there are 87 COVID-related deaths a day. But the infection rate is slowing, Cloete explained.

“The number of new cases that we have is starting to plateau; the numbers are increasing but not at the same rate they did two to three weeks ago. So, there are new cases, but the rate of increase is slowing down.”

Cloete said around 150,000 people were immunised every week.

“So, we have administered more than 1 million doses and we currently have over 1.1 million people registered from the age of 35 in the different age groups.”

Authorities are awaiting a consignment of 96,000 Pfizer vials this week, while Aspen's confirmed a batch of around 1.5 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines is to be distributed across the country.

