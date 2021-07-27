Water tariffs based on consumption levels, not dam levels, says CoCT's Limberg

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg, said that as water supply increased over recent weeks residents might be questioning whether water tariffs could be lowered.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s collective dam level now stands at 97,5%.

City officials said that the water supply had increased by nearly 2% over the past week.

Capetonians have used 27 million litres less water over this period compared to the previous week.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg, said that as water supply increased over recent weeks residents might be questioning whether water tariffs could be lowered.

“It is important to keep in mind that tariffs are based on consumption levels, not dam levels. The amount of water in our dams, which we share with several other municipalities, does not directly influence the cost of delivering the overall water and sanitation service,” she said.

