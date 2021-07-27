Team SA bags two medals as the hockey and rugby experience lows

Tatjana Schoenmaker became the first South African woman to scoop up a medal in the pool in 21 years when she finished second in the 100m breaststroke final.

JOHANNESBURG - It was a day of highs and lows at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

There will be no medal for South Africa’s Sevens team after they exited the tournament in the quarter-finals.

The 2016 bronze medallists were beaten 19-14 by a six-man Argentina side.

But in the medal tally, Team South Africa have so far won two silvers.

That was followed up by Bianca Buitendag who clinched silver in women's surfing.

Chad le Clos also has a chance at a medal on Wednesday after qualifying for the final of the 200m butterfly.

IN OTHER TEAM SA UPDATES

The men’s hockey team suffered their third defeat of the competition as they went down 9-4 to world number one Belgium.

Simone Ackerman finished 17th in the women's triathlon while Candice Lill finished 24th in the women's MTB cross-country.

The men's water polo team went down 20-3 to the United States.

Gymnast superstar Simone Biles has been pulled out of the USA's team final after an error in the opening minutes of the competition on Tuesday.

It was thought she had suffered a serious injury, but her coach told an American TV network that she is dealing with “mental issues”.

Team USA rallied to earn silver in the gymnastics women's team finals, behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

In tennis, home favourite Naomi Osaka, has crashed out of the singles after losing 6-1, 6-4 to Marketa Vondrousova.