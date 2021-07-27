Taxi violence and school burglaries disrupt teaching and learning in SA

CAPE TOWN - Taxi violence and school burglaries in some provinces have disrupted teaching and learning on the second day of the reopening of schools in South Africa.

Thousands of pupils have returned to school for the start of the third term of the academic calendar.

Education officials have continued to assess the state of readiness with primary school pupils expected to begin daily classes from next week.

Education MECs across the country have continued to visit schools in their provinces as the sector works to save nearly a year of lost school time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But some schools have not been able to begin teaching and learning.

In the Western Cape, ongoing taxi violence has prevented some pupils from going to school, once again fearing for their safety.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer visited some schools in Khayelitsha on Tuesday.

She said: “There are some schools that have been disrupted by the taxi violence, which is highly regrettable given the time which has been lost by schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In the Eastern Cape, learning and teaching at two schools in Butterworth was disrupted after criminals broke into the school on Monday, making off with laptops, electrical appliances and undisclosed amount of money.

