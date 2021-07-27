Some Joburg learners happy to embrace permanent move to online learning

Eyewitness News has spoken to some high school pupils enrolled at the St Stithians online school in Johannesburg who have opted to learn online permanently.

JOHANNESBURG - While thousands of pupils have returned to schools across the country for the start of the third term, some said they would not be going back to the conventional classroom.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the education sector with schools losing nearly a year of learning time.

Eyewitness News has spoken to some high school pupils enrolled at the St Stithians online school in Johannesburg who have opted to learn online permanently.

READ MORE: UCT is Africa’s first university to launch online high school platform

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it much uncertainty and some high school pupils have decided to fully embrace the digital space.

One such pupil is Kailyn Huffen from the St Stithians online school in Johannesburg. She said that online learning had given her more flexibility.

“When COVID hit, I really enjoyed doing online because it gave my day a lot more freedom and a lot more independency,” she said.

While her classmate Kenneth Simmons said that online learning afforded him the opportunity to focus on his soccer career.

“I wanted to give more time to my soccer and have more free time as well at home,” he said.

Head of the St Stithians Online School, Tessa Venter, said that the COVID-19 pandemic gave them an opportunity to successfully launch the school earlier this year.

“We currently have students all over South Africa and from all over the world actually," she said.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) announced last week that it would also be venturing into the digital space, launching its first online high school in Africa.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.