Silver surfer Buitendag bags second medal for Team SA

Bianca Buitendag picked up the silver medal, Team SA's second for the day after she was defeated 14.93 to 8.46 by the USA's Carissa Marks.

South Africa's Bianca Buitendag competes during the women's Surfing gold medal final at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, in Chiba, on 27 July 2021 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Picture: Yuki Iwamura/AFP
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Surfer Bianca Buitendag pocketed South Africa's second medal at the Tokyo Olympics when she finished second in her final on Tuesday.

The American was the top seed at the Games and is a four-time world champion.

Earlier on Tuesday, swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker picked up the silver medal in the women's 100m breaststroke final.

