Silver surfer Buitendag bags second medal for Team SA
Bianca Buitendag picked up the silver medal, Team SA's second for the day after she was defeated 14.93 to 8.46 by the USA's Carissa Marks.
The American was the top seed at the Games and is a four-time world champion.
Earlier on Tuesday, swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker picked up the silver medal in the women's 100m breaststroke final.
